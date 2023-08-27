F1 Drivers' Championship Standings 2023 after the Dutch Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Sunday 27 August 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula 1 drivers' championship once again on Sunday afternoon, winning the Dutch Grand Prix from Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly.

Alonso solidified his third place in the drivers' standings, having seen Lewis Hamilton chip away at his advantage before the summer break, bringing it down to just a single point.

The top four places remain unchanged, but damage to the cars of both Charles Leclerc and George Russell allowed Carlos Sainz to leapfrog the pair of them up into fifth.

There were no major changes in the constructors' standings, although Alex Albon did pick up a smattering of points for Williams.

Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 339 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 201

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 168

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 156

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 102

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 99

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 99

8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 75

9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 37

11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 36

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 36

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 15

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 5

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Dutch Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 540

2. Mercedes | 255

3. Aston Martin | 215

4. Ferrari | 201

5. McLaren | 111

6. Alpine | 73

7. Williams | 15

8. Haas | 11

9. Alfa Romeo | 9

10. AlphaTauri | 3

