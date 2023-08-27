F1 Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV as Hamilton looks to make ground
Max Verstappen will be heading into Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix looking to make history in front of his home fans.
The double world champion will be targeting to win his ninth race in a row and in doing so he would match the record set by Sebastian Vettel a decade ago.
He is in the perfect place to do so as well, starting from pole position after a supreme performance on Saturday in qualifying where he dominated in tricky conditions on a drying track.
Meanwhile though Lewis Hamilton was caught out in Zandvoort and will be hoping that from 13th on the grid he can make up some places to get back nearer the front of the pack.
What time does the F1 Dutch Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Zandvoort): 3pm Sunday
UK (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Zandvoort. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra, NPO1
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
