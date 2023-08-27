Dan Ripley

Sunday 27 August 2023 08:57

Max Verstappen will be heading into Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix looking to make history in front of his home fans.

The double world champion will be targeting to win his ninth race in a row and in doing so he would match the record set by Sebastian Vettel a decade ago.

He is in the perfect place to do so as well, starting from pole position after a supreme performance on Saturday in qualifying where he dominated in tricky conditions on a drying track.

Meanwhile though Lewis Hamilton was caught out in Zandvoort and will be hoping that from 13th on the grid he can make up some places to get back nearer the front of the pack.

What time does the F1 Dutch Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Zandvoort): 3pm Sunday

UK (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Zandvoort. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra, NPO1

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

