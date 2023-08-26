Vowles admits Williams CONFESSION after stunning qualifying in Zandvoort

Shay Rogers

Williams team boss James Vowles doesn’t believe Williams would have matched their stunning qualifying performance in Zandvoort if the conditions had been dry.

Both cars progressed to Q3 for the first time this season, with Alex Albon finishing fourth, and Logan Sargeant 10th, after a major shunt ended the latter’s Q3 session prematurely.

Having two cars inside the top ten with weather surrounding the track for Sunday’s race could provide Williams with another chance to pull away from their rivals in the battle for seventh in the constructors' championship, at a track which they expected to be off the pace.

Vowles: Conditions today certainly favoured us

While Dorilton Capital have a long way to go with their long-term vision for Williams, the acquisition of James Vowles as team principal has helped to rapidly accelerate that process, which he remains quietly pleased with.

“Going into FP1, we noticed the car balance was in a good place, the tyres were in a good place and that gives you something to build on immediately,” Vowles told Sky Sports F1 after qualifying. “From FP1 onwards, we knew there was a better shot than normal. The conditions today certainly favoured us.

“Do I think we had a car that in normal complete dry conditions that could’ve been fourth? No. Alex and the team delivered everything today and [it was a] very very impressive result.”

Their recent improvements are led by Alex Albon, who at 27 years old, is entering the prime of his career, and could be eager to seek another top drive beyond 2024 when his current Williams contract ends.

Vowles will be hoping that the team can continue to improve to the stage where Albon feels he can stay and lead them to the front himself, with seats at the front of Formula 1’s pack scarce at the best of times.

