F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - DISASTER for Hamilton at Zandvoort

Dan Ripley

Saturday 26 August 2023 16:36 - Updated: 16:42

Max Verstappen took a dominant pole position in a chaotic and eventful Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session at Zandvoort.

To the delight of the home fans, the double world champion saw off the threat of Lando Norris who will line up alongside him on the front row for McLaren, while George Russell was third for Mercedes.

But Lewis Hamilton was not among those leading the charge for pole after the Brit was a shock elimination from the second session of qualifying after being caught out by a rapidly drying track.

There were two further crashes during the shootout on a drying track with Logan Sargeant and Charles Leclerc both spinning out and bringing the red flag for Williams and Ferrari respectively.

In addition Liam Lawson took place in his first qualifying session having replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri after the Australian broke his hand in a Friday practice crash, but he struggled in the very tricky conditions after finishing bottom of the pile.

READ MORE: F1 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:10.567

2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.537

3. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.727

4. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.852

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.939

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.187

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.313

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.371

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.098

10. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +6.181

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

20. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group