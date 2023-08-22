F1 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Sam Cook

It's been a while but finally we can say... it's raceweek!

Following the summer break, the drivers and teams will be itching to get back out on the track and, for Max Verstappen, there is a chance to tie Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record of nine consecutive race victories in front of his home crowd at Zandvoort.

Formula 1 returns to the Netherlands this weekend for the third season in a row, but before that, not since 1985.

Former F1 driver Jan Lammers has said that preparations for this year's event are going much more smoothly compared to 2021 and 2022, when security issues, environmental protests and orange flares marred the event.

But how might the weather forecast affect the drivers? Ahead of the weekend, here is the full three day forecast...

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday in Zandvoort is looking mainly dry, but with some patches of rain around. Free practice one is likely to see some rain, but as we head into the afternoon and towards free practice two, the weather should clear up with just a small chance of rain.

Wind shouldn't be a problem during practice, but may build heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

There are some showers around on Saturday, but on the whole the day will be dry and sunny. The start of free practice 3 may start off a little bit drizzly, but the afternoon will clear up leading to a dry track for qualifying, which starts at 3pm local time. Highs of 19 degrees.

Dry track should mean pole position for Max Verstappen in front of his adoring fans, shouldn't it? Well, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have showed impressive pace over one lap in the dry at times this season, so it might not all be plain sailing for our championship leader.

Sunday

Following the relatively little competition for Verstappen at the front in the past few races, you'd forgive F1 fans for praying for some rain to maybe throw a spanner in the works at this weekend's GP.

Well, overnight rain on Saturday may lead to the track being a little green for the F2 feature race on Sunday morning, but you'd expect that race to allow for the track to be rubbered in ready for the main event in the afternoon.

Despite a few showers being around on Sunday, the afternoon will remain largely dry, and the track should be basked in bright sun for the race which starts at 3pm local time. We will see highs of around 18 degrees throughout the race, so track temperatures shouldn't get too high.

