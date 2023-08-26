F1 Results Today: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Times

Dan Ripley

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets at the Dutch Grand Prix during a tricky final practice session where a wet track led to a number of red flags and incidents.

A tricky session saw a number of drivers get caught out by the wet conditions with Max Verstappen avoiding a crash with the barriers exiting turn three, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez also took evasive action at the same corner.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri after the Australian broke his hand in Friday practice, as he prepares for his grand prix debut. However he suffered a tricky session, spinning out in the wet and kissing the barrier to damage his front wing - causing a red flag.

There were plenty of incidents elsewhere as both Kevin Magnussen crashed out at turn three, while Zhou Guanyu also brought out a red flag after spinning off circuit.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Zandvoort.

Dutch Grand Prix FP3 results – Saturday August 26

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:21.631

2. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.023

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.000

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.003

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.092

6. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.119

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.261

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.334

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.462

10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.527

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.579

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.807

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.913

14. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.939

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.009

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2.175

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +2.427

18. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +4.712

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +6.851

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): NO TIME

Dutch Grand Prix FP2 results – Friday August 25

1. Lando Norris (McLaren): 1:11.330

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.023

3. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.269

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.308

5. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.390

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.436

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.487

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.505

9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.527

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.533

11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.585

12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.604

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.671

14. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.679

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.744

16. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.763

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.074

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.363

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.571

20. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.766

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 results – Friday August 25

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:11.852

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.278

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.373

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.471

5. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.595

6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.608 7. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.765

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.806

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.897

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.950

11. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.961

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.043

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.138

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.470

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.596

16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.667

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.974

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.171

19. Robert Shwartzman* (Ferrari): +2.951

20. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): No Time

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two sessions today as the Dutch Grand Prix weekend continues.

FP3 started at 12.30pm local time (11.30am GMT) with qualifying taking place later in the day at 4pm local time (3pm GMT).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

