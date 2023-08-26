F1 Results Today: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Times
F1 News
F1 Results Today: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Times
Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets at the Dutch Grand Prix during a tricky final practice session where a wet track led to a number of red flags and incidents.
A tricky session saw a number of drivers get caught out by the wet conditions with Max Verstappen avoiding a crash with the barriers exiting turn three, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez also took evasive action at the same corner.
Meanwhile, Liam Lawson replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri after the Australian broke his hand in Friday practice, as he prepares for his grand prix debut. However he suffered a tricky session, spinning out in the wet and kissing the barrier to damage his front wing - causing a red flag.
There were plenty of incidents elsewhere as both Kevin Magnussen crashed out at turn three, while Zhou Guanyu also brought out a red flag after spinning off circuit.
READ MORE: Magnussen CRASHES on wet track during FP3 after spinning out
Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Zandvoort.
Dutch Grand Prix FP3 results – Saturday August 26
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:21.631
2. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.023
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.000
4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.003
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.092
6. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.119
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.261
8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.334
9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.462
10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.527
11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.579
12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.807
13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.913
14. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.939
15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.009
16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2.175
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +2.427
18. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +4.712
19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +6.851
20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): NO TIME
Dutch Grand Prix FP2 results – Friday August 25
1. Lando Norris (McLaren): 1:11.330
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.023
3. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.269
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.308
5. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.390
6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.436
7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.487
8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.505
9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.527
10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.533
11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.585
12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.604
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.671
14. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.679
15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.744
16. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.763
17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.074
18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.363
19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.571
20. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.766
Dutch Grand Prix FP1 results – Friday August 25
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:11.852
2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.278
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.373
4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.471
5. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.595
6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.608 7. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.765
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.806
9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.897
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.950
11. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.961
12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.043
13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.138
14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.470
15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.596
16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.667
17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.974
18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.171
19. Robert Shwartzman* (Ferrari): +2.951
20. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): No Time
Is there Formula 1 today?
There are two sessions today as the Dutch Grand Prix weekend continues.
FP3 started at 12.30pm local time (11.30am GMT) with qualifying taking place later in the day at 4pm local time (3pm GMT).
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.
READ MORE: Zhou gets STUCK in the gravel after spinning in tricky Dutch Grand Prix FP3