Magnussen CRASHES on wet track during FP3 after spinning out

Saturday 26 August 2023 11:47 - Updated: 12:14

Kevin Magnussen crashed into the barriers ten minutes into the start of the third free practice session, causing a red flag.

The Danish driver, on intermediate tyres, lost the rear of his car after exiting the banked turn, colliding sideways with the wall and breaking the suspension.

The session began in wet conditions, with a very challenging track, and the drivers started by testing a mixture of intermediate and full wet tires.

Before the accident, numerous drivers had off-track excursions, struggling to find grip. In that same corner, minutes before, Max Verstappen also had a scare as he slid and went off track on the exit, coming very close to the barriers.

The Dutch driver managed to regain control of the car and prevent a more significant incident, and moments later, he radioed his team about the strange move the car had made.

Magnussen confirmed with Haas for 2024

After a season away from the grid, Magnussen returned in 2022 with Haas, the team he raced for between 2017 and 2020. He completed an incredible season in which he even secured a pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Prior to the Dutch Grand Prix, Haas confirmed that both Magnussen and his teammate Nico Hulkenberg will remain with the team for 2024. The Danish driver has accumulated two points so far, while the German is having a more solid season, earning nine points.

