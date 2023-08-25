McLaren boss reveals MAJOR F1 move over summer break

Shay Rogers

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed that the team have finally completed a move into their new state of the art wind tunnel during the summer break, after spending over a decade using Toyota’s facilities.

The construction of the new building allows the team to drastically cut down on spending, with the new wind tunnel just a few hundred yards from the team’s model shop.

It helps to put McLaren’s recent resurgence into perspective, with the team’s upgrades propelling them to second best on the grid, without having the use of any of their new facilities.

Brown also confirmed that they have further upgrades for the Dutch Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri trialling a new rear wing during the first practice session.

Brown: We have all the toys that we need

“We’re in ours now which is very exciting,” Brown told Sky Sports. “It’s state of the art, very convenient, about a 100-yard walk to our model shop. I think we’ll see the productivity of that.

“Efficiency and productivity [has improved]. Size wise, I think we’re the same as everyone else. Now things like the wind tunnel when we were renting a wind tunnel, you’re obviously paying a premium.

“Now that we have our own, we can reallocate those monies into other areas, hence being able to recruit some more people and increase head count in certain departments.”

McLaren have roared into life following a hefty upgrade to their MCL60

However, Brown reminded the media that while the upgrades should have significant upside for them in the future, it will still take time for the team to adjust to the new equipment.

“Even though all our new toys are here, we’re just kind of getting settled into them, so it’ll take a little bit of time to start seeing the benefit of them.”

While it is unlikely to affect their performance for the rest of the season, there is no ruling McLaren out of the fight for second in the constructors' championship, as they continue to pump upgrades on their car every week.

