Vettel record NOT the only extra motivation for Verstappen at Dutch Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 25 August 2023 09:57

Max Verstappen will have an extra special reason to win the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix, something to do with a number he holds very dear to his heart.

One of the main talking points heading into this weekend's race has focused on Verstappen hunting down Sebastian Vettel's record of nine Formula 1 victories in a row.

The Dutchman can go level with Vettel following victory at Zandvoort, something that would no doubt be made even sweeter by doing so in front of his home crowd.

Yet there is another reason why the two-time world champion will want to put on a show this weekend, relating to his race number.

Although Verstappen has ditched his No 33 in favour of No 1 for the second season running – as is his right as world champion – the No 33 is still very dear to Verstappen's heart.

And this weekend marks the 33rd edition of the Dutch Grand Prix, all of which have been held at the Circuit Zandvoort.

The 25-year-old will therefore look to find yet another reason to celebrate something to do with the No 33 as he looks to match Vettel's record at his home race this weekend.

Nothing can stop Verstappen

Max Verstappen has dominated the current F1 season in his RB19

And such is Verstappen's dominance that former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has admitted that ‘reliability’ problems would be the only way to prevent another win for Christian Horner's driver.

“It’s only reliability [problems] that will stop it, I think,” Webber told Formula 1's in-house media. "I think it’s really hard for people to understand this level of domination, how much work and effort goes into it.

“That’s the big thing, you’ve got to give credit, people have to give credit where it’s due. To get that level of advantage with the depth of competition in F1 [is impressive].

"There’s so many opportunities to make mistakes, whether it’s pit stops, reliability, presentation of the car, driver errors, but it’s just been a run for the ages, and obviously [McLaren in] 1988 was the last time it happened.”

“I think the world would like to see him win his home race,” he added. “He’s the one out there executing, he’s dancing when the curtains go back, and he goes out on stage and does it."

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami. For more, follow @f1statsguru on Twitter.

