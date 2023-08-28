IndyCar star hits out at controversial Formula 1 feature

Janice Kusters

Monday 28 August 2023 16:27

IndyCar star Graham Rahal has called Formula 1's DRS system ‘crap’, claiming that the fact that it can only be used to overtake limits its worth.

It's quite well-known that Rahal isn't exactly fond of F1, as last year he hit out at the sport when Colton Herta was denied a super licence. It seems the American has more to get off his chest however, and he labelled F1's drag reduction system (DRS) as ‘crap’ in a recent interview.

Those quotes came even though he missed out on a win in the Gallagher Grand Prix whilst being held at bay by Indycar's push-to-pass system by Scott Dixon, who employed it defensively.

Rahal's dissatisfaction with F1's DRS stems from his belief that it 'makes it easy'. Reflecting on his duel with Dixon, Rahal hailed the complexity of their push-to-pass system, which can be deployed both offensively and defensively, adding an element of 'mano-a-mano battle'.

This is in contrast to the DRS in F1, which he considers as offering an advantage that doesn't require the same level of skill and strategic thinking.

“You use it [Indycar's system] offensively, defensively," he said. "None of this DRS crap that makes it easy.”

DRS Debates Span Years

Critics of the DRS, like Rahal, have voiced their concerns over the years.

Juan Pablo Montoya remarked in 2014: “It makes a better show because people pass people. But I think overtaking is an art. It’s like giving Picasso Photoshop.” Nigel Mansell's critique back in 2015 echoed similar sentiments: "Some of the current rules need tweaking – DRS is a false overtaking aid because it doesn’t give the driver to slipstream and to play a chess game to plan where to pass someone.”

But currently, the sport can't function very well without it, according to Charles Leclerc, who supported the necessity of DRS in 2022 by stating, “I think DRS needs to stay for now, otherwise the races would be very boring,” before remarking, “it's part of it and I actually quite enjoy it. It's part of the strategy for each driver in terms of defending and overtaking, and it's part of racing for now.”

Andreas Seidl expressed hope for F1's eventual independence from DRS, saying, "I still have this dream that with the new regulations from '22 onwards and with the budget cap, that hopefully we get to a position one day again where we could not have any artificial overtaking devices. [We could have] simply a great show with a competitive field and with cars that can race each other very closely."

