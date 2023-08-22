McLaren chief issues WARNING to Norris over potential Red Bull switch

Sam Cook

Zak Brown has issued a warning to Lando Norris about a potential switch to Red Bull, suggesting that McLaren have as good a chance as anybody to win world championships.

Norris has, at times, shown his frustration at the team's lack of pace this season and has been touted for a move away from the team once his contract is up, with Red Bull potentially being the most likely suitors.

However, McLaren's upturn in fortunes in recent races have encouraged fans and team principal Zak Brown that they could be challenging for race wins and world championship titles in the not so distant future.

"I think it's been massively important for all of us. It shows we can do it," he said speaking to ESPN. “We've got our team in place. It's stable. We have additional talent coming to be additive to what we currently have. We have all the financial resources we need.

“As long as [Norris] continues to see our pace and development then I think he'll have all the confidence in the world that this team's won 20 world championships and have everything they need, look at the momentum."

2026 set to be a big year for Formula 1

Might McLaren be best placed to take a giant leap forward in 2026?

With the upcoming rule changes for the 2026 season, drivers out of contract in 2025 (like Lando Norris) will have to hedge their bets on whichever team they think is most likely to challenge at the front.

The replacement of the current engines with V6 hybrids could lead to a real shake of the pecking order, and it's unknown as of yet which team might be in the best shape for that.

“You look down the grid, there's as many unknowns about '26. Red Bull with a new engine, how's that going to be? They've never done that before. There's all sorts of variables going on there and I think our story is as good as anyone's.

"That being said, we haven't won one with [Norris] yet. He loves McLaren, it's been his family, so there's no doubt in my mind is his number one choice is to win a world championship with McLaren. I think the best thing we do to retain him is to demonstrate to him we're a team capable of doing that.

"It's not a case of wooing him or not wooing him, it's about giving him a car where he can look himself in the mirror and say 'I think I can win a world championship with this team'."

