Leclerc BAFFLING his own Ferrari engineers as struggles continue

Dan Davis

Monday 14 August 2023 07:42

Charles Leclerc is baffling Ferrari's engineers with his speed despite the SF-23's lack of performance this year, according to a report.

The Scuderia are yet to win a grand prix this season, with Red Bull untouchable at the front of the grid, and are currently fourth in the constructors' championship.

They have just three podiums to their name so far, too, with both Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz hamstrung by mixed displays and strategy errors.

However, while Sainz has often come under fire for his erratic drives, Leclerc has more than held his own against those ahead of him, particularly in qualifying.

And his strong performances have stumped even his own engineers, with Corriere dello Sport claiming there is confusion over how he has been so quick.

Leclerc has been hamstrung by strategy errors and poor car performance this year

Leclerc pledges future

In a major boost for the heavyweight constructor, Leclerc is rumoured to have agreed to a new contract, though there has been no official confirmation.

Even in the absence of a title-winning machine, the 25-year-old is willing to remain with Ferrari and lead their anticipated charge back to the top of the sport.

What lies ahead for Sainz is less certain, though.

Indeed, the same report claim that there is 'less heart and more reason' in Sainz's approach toward his next move, though Ferrari are his priority. He is believed to be assessing his options but only to secure a potential plan B, with Audi said to have held talks with the former McLaren man.

