Krack hints at Aston Martin REVIVAL in bid to close gap to front runners

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 9 August 2023 09:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has suggested that the team 'understand more' about weaknesses shown in the latter half of the season so far.

He also suggested that there may be more 'close racing' later in the season, as teams in the upper-mid field each improve and fight to take a spot behind the dominant Red Bulls on the grid.

Aston Martin had a strong start to 2023, with their new driver Fernando Alonso standing on six podiums, but the team saw a drop off in performance as teams like Ferrari and McLaren caught up.

Currently Aston Martin is third in the Constructor's Championship, behind Mercedes; but Alonso still holds a narrow lead over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, leading him by a single point as we head into the summer break.

In an interview on the Aston Martin website, Krack was asked about his confidence in the team's upgrades allowing a step. up in performance.

He responded: "Formula One is incredibly complicated.

"I don't want to over-promise; there could be some hidden things around the corner that we have not yet identified, but the early indications from our analysis are that we now understand more about our weaknesses and how to improve.

"I expect the second half of the season to see more close racing with the advantage swinging back and forth again."

