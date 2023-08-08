F1 team principal hints at MAJOR PROBLEM with current regulations

Joe Ellis

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella sees a major flaw with the current F1 regulations that heavily impact certain tracks.

The current iteration of F1 cars are designed to be able to follow each other much closer than its predecessor and that has come to fruition in practice as well as in theory.

But while that helps at tracks where overtaking is tough, it has made low-drag circuits like Monza and Spa a more challenging place to make moves.

It is a particular problem at Monza where everyone runs as little downforce as possible making the slipstream and DRS effect very small.

Stella: Two faces of the same medal

Andrea Stella has overseen a huge upturn in performance at McLaren since the start of the 2023 season

“When it comes instead to configurations like [Spa] or Monza where you need to have a lot of towing effect to overtake," Stella said, as per Motorsport.com.

"I think with this generation of cars you have less, let me call it, suction from the car ahead.

“So, in this kind of circuit, it has actually become slightly more difficult possibly.

“So, if you want, this is the two faces of the same medal. But I would welcome the fact that we now can follow cars more easily than it was possible with the previous generation of cars.”

