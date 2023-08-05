Croft reveals ASTONISHING plan to get Ricciardo in Verstappen's Red Bull

Jay Winter

Saturday 5 August 2023 06:57

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has suggested that Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri, which is set for a massive overhaul next year, could use Max Verstappen's dominant RB19 for the 2024 season.

The idea of running a year-old car is not unprecedented in F1, and Croft pointed to the past example of Super Aguri, who ran a year-old modified Honda car in the 2007 season.

AlphaTauri are set for another rebrand from the 2024 season, with rumours surfacing that Hugo Boss are interested in a title sponsorship. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has recently confirmed that the junior team will "follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow".

The Italy-based constructor have struggled with performance issues and inconsistency over the past couple of seasons and Red Bull are now aiming to correct their downward trajectory by stepping in and supplying them with more parts moving forward.

This would mark a significant change in their partnership and a potential return to the original dynamic between Red Bull and Toro Rosso, when the former worked closely with their sister team on engineering and mechanics.

However, AlphaTauri using a modified version of the Red Bull car would be a whole new form of cooperation.

“There are lots of reports that the plan is under whatever name they’re going to be, maybe Toro Rosso once again, that they run this year’s Red Bull next year," Croft revealed during the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"It would definitely work for AlphaTauri, but that’s just the paddock rumour.”

Ricciardo landed his AlphaTauri drive during a Pirelli tyre test when he lapped Silverstone in a time which would've seen start on the front row at the British Grand Prix

Where do AlphaTauri go from here?

If AlphaTauri chooses to proceed with this plan, it could prove to be a clever strategic move, given the notable success of the RB19 during the current season.

Utilising an already dominant car could provide AlphaTauri with a competitive edge and potentially elevate them in the fiercely contested midfield battle.

Croft also discussed AlphaTauri's current position and prospects, expressing his curiosity about the team's future direction.

"AlphaTauri is the one that interests me. Where do AlphaTauri go from here?" he pondered.

While Yuki Tsunoda has shown flashes of promise and managed to secure all of AlphaTauri's points this season, the team's decision to part ways with Nyck de Vries raised eyebrows.

"Nyck de Vries didn’t work but I would’ve liked to have seen him given a bit more time," he said. "I understand the reasons why they explained they got rid of him."

“Daniel Ricciardo has come in as a motivation, not just for Yuki, but for Checo [Perez] as well. And that seems to have worked in the last couple of races too.”

However, Croft raised the question of whether Ricciardo would want to continue racing for AlphaTauri in the following season.

“But does Daniel Ricciardo want to be racing for AlphaTauri next year? Potentially, if the AlphaTauri is a much better car.”

