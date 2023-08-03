Sky Sports pundit claims F1 sprint format works, but needs ONE vital change

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 3 August 2023 18:42

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has insisted that the viewing numbers for sprint weekends are proof that the format is popular, but that the 'disconnect' between qualifying and race day is an issue that needs sorting.

In a change to the normal programme, the Belgian Grand Prix hosted one of six sprint weekends on the 2023 calendar. Doubling from last year's total of three, Spa follows Azerbaijan and Austria, with Qatar, USA (Austin) and Brazil still to come.

A Friday qualifying session sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix, as a separate 'sprint shootout' – a quicker version of the traditional qualifying – now decides the starting order for the sprint.

The sprint race itself has no bearing on Sunday's race, with F1 hoping that drivers are now willing to take more risks in the hunt for points without the risk of worsening their chances for the grand prix.

Sprint format doesn't feel right

Yet Brundle believes that the elongated gap between Friday's qualifying and Sunday's race is an issue that needs looking at.

"The sprint format undoubtedly makes for a relentless weekend of meaningful action in Formula 1," he wrote in his latest Sky Sports column.

"Whether you can have too much of a good thing only the fans will decide, but the audience numbers I see, having four of the five F1 track sessions generating a definitive and meaningful result, suggest that it's popular.

"The disconnect of having qualifying on Friday afternoon for the race on Sunday doesn't feel right to me, and likely precludes a good number of people who like to watch qualifying live from doing so."

