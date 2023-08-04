F1 presenter claims disenchanted star will RETIRE very soon

Joe Ellis

Friday 4 August 2023 06:57

Sky Sports commentator David Croft thinks Lance Stroll never wanted to be in F1 and he could retire soon.

The Canadian currently races for Aston Martin, the team owned by his father Lawrence Stroll, but he has been outclassed by Fernando Alonso in the AMR23 this season.

Stroll is unlikely to be kicked out of the team due to his family connections but Aston Martin is a team with ambition and a second established driver could be required.

Croft believes that at the end of 2024, when his current deal expires, Stroll could leave the sport entirely to find a more fulfilling purpose in life.

Croft: You want to be doing something else

Lance Stroll has a pole position and podiums to his name in his F1 career

“I have a little feeling that in about a year and a half's time, Lance Stroll will race his last race in F1 and go and do something else,” Croft said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“I don’t think Formula 1 is the sport he wanted to go into when he was younger. He was a massive tennis talent, one of the best youngsters in Canada at the time.

“I just wonder if he will go off and find something that fulfils him more and brings him more excitement.

“I look at him sometimes and think ‘You want to be doing something else, don’t you?'.“

