Mercedes and HUGE F1 rival warn of 'DISASTER' over Renault engine plans

Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 1 August 2023 12:12

Mercedes and Ferrari have both suggested that adjusting F1 rules to allow the Renault engine to catch up with the rest of the pack could be disastrous for the sport.

Last week, the F1 Commission confirmed that the Renault power unit is approximately 30hp down, and the team suggested a higher-than-usual fuel flow rate to help them catch up.

But team principals Toto Wolff of Mercedes and Fred Vasseur of Ferrari have disagreed with the idea.

Wolff said it could be a ‘disaster’, telling Sport 1: "Entertainment follows sport. The reason why sport is so credible is that you just have to work hard to be successful."

He added that “touching any kind of area like fuel flow or ’balance of performance’ is a disaster and a declaration of bankruptcy for Formula 1. It shouldn’t even be talked about”.

Vasseur, meanwhile, said the measure could mean there’s ‘no competition left’.

He told Italy’s Formula Passion: “When we halted engine development, we agreed that those who seemed to be too far behind would receive support in exceptional circumstances.

“However, I am not sure that Renault meets those conditions. He agrees with Wolff that allowing Alpine to run a higher fuel flow rate is far too artificial a measure for Formula 1.

“The principle is the same as in the wind tunnel. There, the one who is last in the championship is the one who gets the most hours – but they don’t get a lighter car.

“You help them develop, but you don’t hand out benefits. Otherwise that would be the introduction of a ‘balance of performance’, but then there would be no competition left.”

