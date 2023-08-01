Hamilton WARNS Mercedes' F1 rivals to 'be ready' with CRAZY prediction after the summer break

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 1 August 2023 19:27

Lewis Hamilton has warned Mercedes' F1 rivals that the team will be 'pushing like crazy' after the summer break, after he and George Russell wished fans well following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Russell finished in P4 and P6 respectively in Spa as an ultimately disappointing first-half of the season drew to a close for the Silver Arrows.

The pair have featured on the podium on five occasions so far this season – the seven-time world champion being responsible for four of those.

And as Hamilton and Russell teamed up for the last time before the summer break, they wished fans well in a 'farewell for now' thank you message on social media.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will hope that Mercedes can get back to winning ways after the summer break

"We want to thank you so much for all your support," Russell said. "I hope you won't miss F1 too much over these couple of weeks.

"I think we're all looking forward to a bit of a break now, but we'll be coming back as strong as ever in the second half [of the season] and pushing for more as always."

And it was Hamilton's comments that may well excite Mercedes fans, as he promised that the team will continue to do their utmost to return to the front of the grid.

Hamilton: Be ready

"Yeah guys just want to say a big thank you for the support at all these races," he said.

"It's been incredible to see you show up in full form and bring that energy. So thank you so much from the bottom of my heart and from the team as well.

"We're so proud to have your support at all these different places we go, and just know that we're fighting and we're pushing as hard as we can.

"We want you to enjoy your summer break. All the best to you and your families and we look forward to seeing some of you in the second half of the season.

"We will be pushing like crazy in the second half, so be ready."

