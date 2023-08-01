Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 1 August 2023

Lewis Hamilton has said he had his sights set on winning a record eighth world championship, as he spoke about how he has ‘created’ his own destiny.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion whose period of dominance at Mercedes led him to break many records – such as for the most race wins, at 103, pole positions, with 104, and podium finishes, of which he has 195.

But since Max Verstappen’s maiden title win in 2021, which came down to the last race in Abu Dhabi where the Dutchman took a controversial victory, Hamilton’s luck has somewhat changed.

A revitalised Red Bull has proven dominant throughout 2022 and 2023 so far, with Verstappen winning last year and leading the current championship by a huge margin.

Max Verstappen has won many consecutive races this season

With Red Bull seemingly untouchable for the time being, perhaps some drivers would readjust their expectations a little lower than winning a championship – but not Hamilton.

The British driver told DAZN: "I want to win my eighth title. I have my sights set on my next world championship, I am completely focused on that and I don't want distractions.”

On competing with Rosberg

Hamilton’s determined attitude towards his racing has been this way for years.

He spoke about when he was Mercedes team-mates with Nico Rosberg, with whom he had many close battles for the title.

Hamilton said: “We had very hard races. When you drop your visor you're going to kill.”

He added: My father had four jobs. He did the impossible so that we had fuel and tires for the weekend. My father and I created our own destiny, it was not written for us and we made our way."

