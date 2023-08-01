Ricciardo makes 'NO POINT' admission over Red Bull return

Dan Davis

Tuesday 1 August 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted there is "no point" thinking about a potential return to Red Bull as he prepares to see out the rest of the year with AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo was handed a surprise return to the grid by Red Bull's ailing sister team after rookie Nyck de Vries was sacked following his poor start to the season.

Having previously acted as the world champions' third driver behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Ricciardo has made no secret of his bid for a full-time comeback and is desperate to challenge at the front of the grid once again.

READ MORE: Remembering Spa '98 and Schumacher's raging attempt to ASSAULT rival

For now, though, he is focused only on performing further down the pack.

On his ambitions to race for Red Bull five years after departing for Renault, Ricciardo said: "That's, call it the dream, so to speak.

"There’s no point thinking about that. There’s going to be a lot of work to do here."

'No expectations' for Ricciardo

Ricciardo has enjoyed a strong start to life at AlphaTauri

Ricciardo has enjoyed a strong start to life at AlphaTauri, having finished 13th at the Hungarian Grand Prix and continued to ease into his new role in Belgium.

However, he is refusing to apply excessive pressure on his own shoulders and plans to take his career race-by-race for the rest of the season.

"I think in terms of expectation, there is none," Ricciardo added.

"It's just for me to everything I felt driving the car is how I want to go racing again, I just want to be in the moment enjoying it, not thinking too far ahead.

"I've got to do the best with what I've got, and I think that's where, if it's something that I feel I can work with, then that's all I need to then feel good behind the wheel again, and also obviously use some of my experience to push the team."

READ MORE: Ricciardo takes dig at McLaren after praising AlphaTauri approach