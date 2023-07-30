Marko predicts when rampant Verstappen will LEAD at Belgian GP

Dan Davis

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has predicted Max Verstappen will waste little time in surging to the front of the grid at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The world champion will line up sixth despite him setting the fastest time in qualifying, with his fifth gearbox change of the year seeing him hit with a penalty.

Verstappen's scintillating final lap around a rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps in Q3 saw him surpass Charles Leclerc's effort by more than eighth-tenths of a second, but he will be forced to fight his way up the pack during the main event.

He is widely expected to challenge the polesitter after just a handful of laps, however, with Marko also believing Verstappen will cut through the rest of the field.

"Well, he approaches it with incredible composure," he told Sky Germany. "He won't take any risks. But we hope that he will be at the front relatively soon."

Verstappen is widely expected to challenge for the win despite starting sixth

Sprint win offers hope

In another boost for Verstappen, he was able to clinch another victory in the sprint race, having overtaken McLaren's Oscar Piastri and romped to the chequered flag.

Initially, the Red Bull pit wall had been concerned that the superstar would struggle to complete a move on the rapid Piastri, owing to his car's strengths in the rain.

Instead, though, Verstappen eased into a simple overtake on the Kemmel Straight.

"Max passed him relatively easily, despite the McLaren having more downforce," Marko said. "We actually expected them to be stronger in the rain.

"We were a bit worried about the safety car coming out and wondered if there would be enough laps left to attack, but Max did it flawlessly."

