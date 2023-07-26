Gasly warns Alpine over mid-season F1 break on ONE condition

Joe Ellis

Pierre Gasly is settling into life at Alpine and he already has his eyes on another project within the French team, away from the F1 circuit for a possible mid-season Le Mans attempt.

From 2024, Alpine will compete in the Hypercar class in the World Endurance Championship which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Gasly, 27, has always wanted to take on the most famous endurance race in the world and he is open to doing so with Alpine.

But he has stipulated that he would only do so if the French manufacturer is competitive enough to challenge for the win alongside the likes of Toyota, Ferrari and Porsche.

One condition only

Alpine have been racing in the LMP2 category this season but will move up to Hypercar in 2024

“I'm definitely going to look at doing Le Mans in the future,” Gasly told Top Gear. “For now, 100 per cent of my focus is on Formula 1 and that's really where I see myself for the next 10 years.

"It’s where I want to excel and really push myself beyond any limits, but at the same time, I do see Le Mans as such an iconic race which could be a one-off competition for me during a season.

“The only condition I would have is that I want to do it to win it, I want to be sure that if I do this one-off competition right in the middle of my F1 season, it will be to really fight for the win, otherwise it doesn’t make sense just to settle for a top five or even a podium."

