New F1 film given RELEASE DATE ahead of world premiere

A brand new film taking a deep dive into AlphaTauri is set to be released in September, with a glitzy world premiere set to take place in Venice.

The documentary, titled "Whatever It Takes", delves into the story behind the team, including their origins and successes.

Their rich array of drivers, both past and present, will also feature on the big screen as well as a detailed look back over the past two decades.

The production is the result of a link-up between AlphaTauri and Digitial Lighthouse and it will be shown for the very first time on September 6 in Italy.

F1 in the spotlight

Daniel Ricciardo replaced the sacked Nyck de Vries

Initially, the documentary will focus on the past two years before shifting across to the team's humble beginnings, when Red Bull acquired Minardi and their factory.

It will then cover the Scuderia Toro Rosso seasons and the current AlphaTauri era, weaving in input from key figures including team principal Franz Tost.

Just a few days after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza later this year, the spotlight will shift to Venice, home to the Venice International Film Festival.

The premiere will be an event for team guests and members of the racing media, after which the film will be free to view on AlphaTauri's YouTube channel.

This year, the team have struggled, resulting in rookie Nyck de Vries being sacked and replaced with the experienced Daniel Ricciardo for the rest of the season.

Currently, they are bottom of the constructors' standings on just two points.

