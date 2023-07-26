Perez's F1 REPUTATION was on the line at Hungarian GP claims Sky pundit

Jay Winter

Wednesday 26 July 2023 09:57

Sergio Perez's incredible performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix has earned him high praise from former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle, with the Sky Sports commentator labelling the performance as "impressive" and just what he "needed" for his own confidence and reputation.

Brundle commended Perez's determined and aggressive showing from ninth on the grid to third place, hailing it as a statement drive that solidifies his reputation within the Red Bull team.

"Perez from a disappointing ninth on the grid would have an impressive drive to the podium which was determined and aggressive in equal measure," he wrote in his column for Sky.

"It was just the performance he needed for his own confidence as well as his reputation."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Perez's precision

Perez kicked off his weekend in the worst way possible, crashing in his first lap during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Throughout the race, Perez exhibited unwavering determination, showcasing a steely resolve during his overtakes. Brundle hailed the Mexican driver for his tough yet controlled manoeuvres on the track, underlining the importance of such a drive for Perez's confidence and standing within the team.

"I described it in commentary as a statement drive," he added.

"He showed that he can just about keep his head in the shadow of Verstappen's speed and results, which few others could do, but he still needs to be bothering the Dutchman's mirrors at the end of the races."

However, the former F1 driver was quick to acknowledge Perez's previous victories in earlier on in the season, where he displayed "brilliant" performances that solidified his place as a formidable force on the grid.

"Let's not forget his brilliant victories just a few months ago in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan," he concluded.

With his recent podium finish, Perez has demonstrated that he is more than capable of rising to the occasion and contributing significantly to Red Bull's campaign for success as rumours surrounding his future seat swirl.

READ MORE: Marko gives STRONG reaction to Ricciardo's AlphaTauri debut