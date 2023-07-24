Bizarre Hamilton contract update leaves Mercedes legend 'CLUELESS'

Joe Ellis

Nico Rosberg can't wrap his head around Lewis Hamilton's contract situation after what Toto Wolff said in Hungary.

The Mercedes team principal claimed that while there was no signature on the paper, the extension of Hamilton's stay with the team was "emotionally done".

Hamilton's deal is due to run out at the end of 2023 and he is leaving it late to secure his future with the Silver Arrows.

Rosberg admitted he didn't understand what Wolff meant in his comments, and wondered why his former team-mate is taking so long to decide.

Rosberg: I have no idea

Lewis Hamilton dropped from pole to fourth in Budapest behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez

“Can someone tell me what that means when a contract is emotionally done?" Rosberg asked on Sky Sports.

"I have no idea where they are at, or why Lewis is taking so much time. All of us hope that he will continue of course, and it really seems to be the case.

"Especially with the car progressing now, that’s going to help that contract process also.

"Once Lewis now feels the possibility ‘Hey I can do pole positions again, I can win races, yeah I want to continue doing this’."

