Verstappen to have dedicated grandstands at SIX venues

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 25 January 2023 07:39

Max Verstappen's dedicated fanbase will have the chance to join what could be feverish celebrations at six venues this F1 season.

The two-time champion is followed around the world by the 'Orange Army', with the support offered the opportunity to clan together in specific Verstappen fan grandstands at his home race at Zandvoort, as well as at the Belgian, Austrian and Hungarian Grands Prix.

But this number is set to increase to six, with the Max Verstappen website offering packages for the Spanish Grand Prix to add to the European contingent of races.

The eye-catching event on offer, however, is the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix which will serve as the penultimate round of the championship.

Will Verstappen fans behave themselves this season?

Benefits of joining the fan grandstands as a Verstappen follower are a travel bag with goodies as well as a chance to win 'unique' prizes, including paddock tours for two people, entry to the Red Bull pit box, and signed memorabilia.

The increase comes despite a number of controversies involving Verstappen supporters last season.

Fans were subjected to homophobic, racist and misogynistic abuse at the Austrian GP, with Verstappen himself forced to join the army of F1 personnel in condemning the behaviour.

At the Dutch GP, flares were thrown onto the live racing circuit on two separate occasions during qualifying.