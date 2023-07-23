F1 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 23 July 2023 14:02

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, after an incredible flying lap led him to beat current championship leader Max Verstappen to the front spot.

The Dutchman will follow Hamilton in P2, and P3 and P4 will be occupied by the newly revitalised McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

A shocking surge in performance from Alfa Romeo saw both cars reach Q3, and Zhou Guanyu sped around the Hungaroring to take P5 on the grid, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in P6 and Valtteri Bottas in the other Alfa Romeo in P7.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin took P8, a full six places ahead of his team-mate, Lance Stroll.

In P9 and P10, rounding up the front 10 spots on the grid, are Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg. While the latter will have been pleased to make it to Q3 of qualifying, Perez will be disappointed not have a better start as he battles to hold onto his seat at Red Bull.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon take P11 and P12 on the grid, followed by the returning Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri in P13 and then Stroll in P14.

In P15 is Pierre Gasly, Ocon’s team-mate at Alpine, and Alex Albon in the Williams takes P16.

Rounding up the back of the grid are Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant.

Struggles for Russell

Russell was ‘disappointed’ with his position in P18, after a strategic error cost him a strong flying lap and meant he failed to get out of Q3.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, commiserated with Russell. He said after the qualifying session: "We made a mistake with George. We should have put him in a much better position on track and we've apologised to him for that.

"There's a gentleman's agreement that you don't overtake one another as time is running out. He had a number of cars move ahead of him though and that obviously screwed up his last lap."

Here is your confirmed starting grid: