Ricciardo jokes with 'NAKED' Perez as Red Bull pressure mounts

Joe Ellis

Saturday 22 July 2023 23:27

Daniel Ricciardo wasted no time in cracking the jokes upon his return to F1 and he aimed his first jab at Sergio Perez.

The Mexican is really struggling this season in the fastest car on the grid with five missed Q3 sessions in a row.

Red Bull is famous for being ruthless with drivers, which is why Ricciardo is back on the grid after Nyck de Vries' sacking.

Perez is therefore under pressure to perform although that didn't stop him from giving some back to Ricciardo during a media interview.

Completely naked

Sergio Perez's Hungarian GP weekend started awfully with a crash on his first, and eventually only, lap of FP1

"Yes, I'll go naked with my trainer and then we'll do a little yoga together," Perez said to the media before Ricciardo chirped up.

"Wow, amazing, really completely naked?" Ricciardo asked.

"Yes, completely naked, to have that interaction," Pérez confirmed with a smile.

"Ah yes, the warmth of the body," Ricciardo then chuckled. "Sometimes when I pass by, I hear you in the pre-race room, and then there are some strange noises."

"Yes, that's my trainer. But I heard that you also did something similar with your trainer," Pérez replied.

"Uh, yes, but I'll tell you later," said Ricciardo, trying to stop the conversation.

"We are crazy drivers, you know that?", Pérez laughed.

"We are very special", Ricciardo confirmed.

