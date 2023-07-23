Marko bullish over the effect of 'crucial' Red Bull upgrades

Harry Smith

Helmut Marko has described Red Bull's latest upgrade package as 'crucial' as they look to maintain their advantage at the top of the standings.

The first half of Red Bull's 2023 season has been the stuff of legend, with the team having won all ten grands prix to date.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team held a 208-point lead over Mercedes in the constructor standings with the Silver Arrows currently the next-best team.

Despite the gulf in class between Red Bull and the rest of the field this season, the team haven't let up in the development race and brought a much-anticipated upgrade package to the Hungaroring.

No complacency at Red Bull

“Well, first, we have to be dominant," Marko told Sky Germany ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"But the new sidepods, which are quite visible, will bring some tenths back.

"I hope the cooling works well too, and it should give us an advantage. "

McLaren posed a major threat to Red Bull at Silverstone, but Verstappen held his nerve

Marko went on to suggest that McLaren's rapid development in recent weeks poses

"As we saw in Silverstone, McLaren was very close to us.

"And since the regulations haven't changed much, development is crucial for the future.

"I believe we will make a good step forward.”

