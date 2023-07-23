F1 pundit BERATES Hamilton proposal aimed at 'upsetting Red Bull'

Shay Rogers

Lewis Hamilton’s remarks that the FIA should introduce a new rule to prevent teams from working on the next year's car on a certain date has received backfire from rivals and journalists alike.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix about Red Bull’s performance to date, the Brit discussed the idea that something must be done to help prevent spells of dominance in the sport.

He made a suggestion that no one could work on the following year's car before August 1, so that “no one can get an advantage”.

Hamilton continued: “It would make more sense. They should. Say for example you start the season and you know you have a bad car, you can just say I'm not going to bother developing this car and put all this money into next year's car and have an advantage.”

Windsor: I think it was a joke

Speaking on his YouTube channel, analyst and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor shared his surprise at the comments made by the seven-time champion of the sport.

He said: “I think it was a joke to upset Red Bull. It must be. If Hamilton meant that, it really was the most ludicrous thing I've ever heard.

“Just because one team is doing so well, they can focus on the next year. And that's with a budget cap. Without [the cap], they might not even have started working on the next car.”

Frustration appears to be creeping in for Hamilton, who is without a race win since the Brazilian Grand Prix of 2021, as his Mercedes team continue to play catch up with the W14.

It doesn’t appear to have ruffled any feathers at Red Bull, who are bringing further upgrades to this week’s Hungarian Grand Prix that will frustrate the opposition more, as the lead team look to extend their gap at the front.

