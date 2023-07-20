Albon determined to 'manage expectations' over Williams' Budapest potential

Lauren Sneath

Alex Albon has remained cautious ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, saying that while it is an opportunity to see how the Williams upgrades perform around a high-downforce track, he needs to ‘manage expectations’.

The Williams driver, who most recently took P8 at the British Grand Prix, was positive about the circuit, but realistic about Williams’ performance.

The team recently introduced upgrades to the car to improve downforce levels, the success of which will be clear to see at the high-downforce track in Budapest.

Albon has been making strides in the upgraded car, with his best result being P7 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Alex Albon secured seventh place at the Canadian Grand Prix

Yet the British driver remained cautious, saying ahead of the race in Budapest: “Hungary is a great circuit and one that we all love to drive around, as it has a great flow to it.

“We’ve just come off the back of three strong races, however I think going into this week, we need to manage expectations slightly, as it’s not necessarily a track that should suit us.

“Nevertheless, we’ll see how the upgrades perform around a high downforce track, which is something that hasn’t been the case in the previous three races.”

