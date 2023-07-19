Ferrari issues Red Bull CHALLENGE ahead of new qualifying format for Hungarian Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Wednesday 19 July 2023 20:27

In a quest to solidify their resurgence, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has set the bar high for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

With the SF-23 showing promising advancements and a drastic change in qualifying, Vasseur expects the dynamic duo to be fiercely challenging Red Bull for top positions at the demanding Hungaroring circuit.

"Now we come to Budapest: for our part, we are determined to continue making progress," Vasseur told in-house media.

"Which began with the introduction of several technical updates on the SF-23. Even if Silverstone saw a dip in the upward trend, there were clear signs of progress in Canada and Austria.

"We believe that we now have a car that will allow Charles and Carlos to give their best at the Hungaroring."

Leclerc and Sainz finished P8 and P9 in Silverstone despite starting in 4th and 5th

According to Vasseur, Hungary's track, which is often described as go-kart-like to due its narrow nature, holds a special place in the hearts of Sainz and Leclerc.

"They both like this track and have prepared very well for this weekend, paying particular attention to qualifying, which is always very important on this tight circuit."

Qualifying shakeup

Adding to the anticipation, the Hungarian Grand Prix will see the introduction of the alternative tyre allocation (ATA) for qualifying.

The ATA brings a fresh dynamic to qualifying, with drivers now required to use Hard tyres in Q1, Medium tyres in Q2, and Soft tyres in Q3.

With Ferrari's decision-making struggles from the pit wall, the ATA could play well into their hands considering tyre selection will be forced upon them.

With that in mind, Vasseur believes Ferrari could be challenging Red Bull at the front of the grid.

"This weekend, for the first time, all the teams have to deal with the new qualifying rules relating to the use of a single tyre compound for each phase of qualifying, which adds yet another variable that needs to be looked at carefully," he explained.

"Given how evenly matched are most of the teams. We expect to be fighting near the front on Saturday and Sunday."

Sainz and Leclerc will be looking to bounce back from their British Grand Prix blip as the Prancing Horse attempt to close the 24-point gap to Aston Martin in third place.

