Schumacher reveals gruelling Mercedes work OFF-TRACK in bid for 2024 F1 seat

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 25 July 2023 17:57

Mick Schumacher has been one of Mercedes' most useful assets so far this season, working hard in the simulator at every race weekend and helping to initiate vital setup changes.

Since departing from his full-time F1 role at Haas, the German revealed that he has been surprised at how busy he has been, expecting to have had a lot more free time during his time away from F1.

However, it seems that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has had other ideas for him, making sure that he is heavily involved with the development of the W14 as it progresses up the grid.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group

Schumacher: Simulator work can be quite tough mentally

Speaking in Mick’s Diary, Schumacher revealed just how exciting it was to be back in a Formula 1 car again, contributing to such a big project.

He said: “Completing the Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona and getting back in the car was a good feeling, and very special. For me, it was a big step up driving the W14.

“It's been a very busy, but good, period in the simulator too. I'm aware that the simulator is never going to be a 100 percent replication of real life.

"You have certain factors that play a role driving the real car that you just don't have in the simulator.”

Although Schumacher has enjoyed being back in the cockpit, it hasn’t come without difficulty, with long and hard hours contributing to some crucial changes on the track during race weekends.

“Spain was a tough day and long night in the simulator on the Friday, so it was nice to see the comments afterwards from Toto and the drivers.

“The simulator work can be quite tough mentally. You are driving in front of a computer, so the screen makes your eyes tired. Whenever I'm away from it, I try to reduce the screen time, not sit glued to my phone or computer.”

With a few seats up for grabs in 2024, the German will no doubt be eager to chase a full-time seat on the grid after being away for a year.

However, the information he has learnt at Mercedes will go a long way towards making him a better driver both on and off the track and could help him get back onto the track sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings