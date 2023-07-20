Piastri details reasons for McLaren OPTIMISM ahead of Hungarian GP

Harry Smith

Oscar Piastri has explained that McLaren are optimistic ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix and have 'a lot of data' to work with ahead of their trip to Budapest.

The team recorded by far their most impressive result since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix at their home race at Silverstone last time out.

Lando Norris converted his P2 qualifying finish on the road, while only an unfortunately timed VSC cost Oscar Piastri a maiden F1 podium.

The team's major upgrade package seems to have translated to lap time with McLaren showing more pace than both Mercedes and Ferrari last weekend.

The challenge for McLaren now is to turn that performance into some stable momentum.

Optimism in the air at McLaren

"I'm really happy with our performance at the British Grand Prix," Piastri told the media ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"The upgrade felt good, and we got a lot of data to work on for the next race.

"Last week I was back in the sim at the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre) preparing, taking our learnings to make sure we keep improving."

Oscar Piastri impressed the whole paddock with his performance at Silverstone

Piastri then looked ahead to the challenges that the Hungarian Grand Prix will pose to himself and the McLaren team.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring.

"It can be a tricky circuit in certain places, but we enjoy the challenge.

"I'm excited to get into this double-header, and hopefully go well in Budapest."

