Ferrari boss admits Leclerc and Sainz contract talks on HOLD and gives SHOCK replacement verdict

Fred Vasseur has poured cold water on rumours that Ferrari might be eyeing up a move for Alex Albon, after a string of impressive performances from the Williams driver.

Reports from Italy had hinted that Ferrari were considering replacing Carlos Sainz with Albon at the end of the Spaniard's contract next year.

Yet Vasseur, who has overseen Albon in GP3 and Formula 2, dismissed the idea that the 27-year-old was on the team's radar.

"I don't know where this story came from," he said via Motorsport.com. "I've run Albon in the past, and we're friends.

"If a reporter asks me if Alex is currently doing a good job, I would say yes. But that doesn't mean I'm interested in taking him.

"I think Alex also has a contract with Williams for 2024. The team is investing a lot, so there is no problem."

Vasseur: Leclerc and Sainz contract talks can wait

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc might not be team-mates at Ferrari for too much longer

Vasseur also made it clear that any conversations regarding the contracts of Sainz and Leclerc and their future at Ferrari did not need to be held in the immediate future.

"I was clear with the team at the beginning of the season, and I was also clear with the drivers, that I need to get to know the team first. And it takes months," he said.

"They still have a one-year contract, so I don't think it's an issue that needs to be discussed now. We'll certainly talk about it in the future, but it's not the first concern.

"The priority, for everyone, is to focus on the team, especially this season. I don't want there to be any distracting elements."

