Pato O'Ward quits F1 dream with savage exit statement

One star is no longer aspiring towards Formula 1 in its current guise

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A driver linked to McLaren has appeared to rule out a future move into Formula 1, delivering a sharp critique of the sport’s latest rule changes.

The 2026 regulations have drawn mixed reactions across the grid, with figures like Max Verstappen previously voicing concerns about the racing becoming less natural and more restrictive under the new system.

Now Pato O'Ward, a prominent name in IndyCar Series and a reserve driver for McLaren, has added his voice to the debate, despite his experience in multiple F1 sessions and a successful career in the American series.

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However, O'Ward's dream of racing in Formula 1 is now a thing of the past and he claims that the new technical regulations have made the cars too artificial, comparing modern racing to the video game Mario Kart.

O'Ward's change of heart is largely due to the new engine regulations implemented at the start of this season. The balance between the combustion engine and electric power has shifted to an almost equal 50/50 split, with drivers now relying on an 'Overtake Mode' that provides extra boost during overtaking manoeuvres.

O'Ward criticises F1

He said: "The hunger I had to reach Formula 1 wasn’t about fame or money, it was because the cars were truly impressive. Driving them was something special.

"Every year, the sport changes even more. Honestly, the new Formula 1 cars and what the series has become are a mistake. When you look at them, they just feel manufactured."

O’Ward also criticised how overtaking now relies so heavily on energy management and electronic boosts. He added: "I don’t want to press a button to artificially pass someone. This isn’t Mario Kart, we’re here to race.

"I have no desire to be part of that world. I believe IndyCar is currently the best series for a driver who truly wants to race. Formula 1 has turned into an artificial show, and frankly, it no longer appeals to me."

While O’Ward shuts the door on F1, his former IndyCar rival Colton Herta is heading in the opposite direction. The American is competing in Formula 2 this season to gather the final five points needed for his super license to race in F1, and he hopes that strong performances in F2 and four scheduled test sessions with Cadillac will help him secure a permanent seat next season.

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