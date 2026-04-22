close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Pato O'Ward, McLaren, United States, 2024

Pato O'Ward quits F1 dream with savage exit statement

Pato O'Ward, McLaren, United States, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Pato O'Ward quits F1 dream with savage exit statement

One star is no longer aspiring towards Formula 1 in its current guise

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

A driver linked to McLaren has appeared to rule out a future move into Formula 1, delivering a sharp critique of the sport’s latest rule changes.

The 2026 regulations have drawn mixed reactions across the grid, with figures like Max Verstappen previously voicing concerns about the racing becoming less natural and more restrictive under the new system.

Now Pato O'Ward, a prominent name in IndyCar Series and a reserve driver for McLaren, has added his voice to the debate, despite his experience in multiple F1 sessions and a successful career in the American series.

However, O'Ward's dream of racing in Formula 1 is now a thing of the past and he claims that the new technical regulations have made the cars too artificial, comparing modern racing to the video game Mario Kart.

O'Ward's change of heart is largely due to the new engine regulations implemented at the start of this season. The balance between the combustion engine and electric power has shifted to an almost equal 50/50 split, with drivers now relying on an 'Overtake Mode' that provides extra boost during overtaking manoeuvres.

O'Ward criticises F1

He said: "The hunger I had to reach Formula 1 wasn’t about fame or money, it was because the cars were truly impressive. Driving them was something special.

"Every year, the sport changes even more. Honestly, the new Formula 1 cars and what the series has become are a mistake. When you look at them, they just feel manufactured."

O’Ward also criticised how overtaking now relies so heavily on energy management and electronic boosts. He added: "I don’t want to press a button to artificially pass someone. This isn’t Mario Kart, we’re here to race.

"I have no desire to be part of that world. I believe IndyCar is currently the best series for a driver who truly wants to race. Formula 1 has turned into an artificial show, and frankly, it no longer appeals to me."

While O’Ward shuts the door on F1, his former IndyCar rival Colton Herta is heading in the opposite direction. The American is competing in Formula 2 this season to gather the final five points needed for his super license to race in F1, and he hopes that strong performances in F2 and four scheduled test sessions with Cadillac will help him secure a permanent seat next season.

Related

F1 McLaren 2026 regulations IndyCar

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover

Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover

  • Yesterday 21:00
FIA rolls out changes to F1 rules ahead of Miami GP

FIA rolls out changes to F1 rules ahead of Miami GP

  • Yesterday 19:00
McLaren F1 boss responds to Ferrari signing rumours

McLaren F1 boss responds to Ferrari signing rumours

  • April 20, 2026 21:00
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

  • Yesterday 17:00
Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more

Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more

  • April 20, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictures emerge from romantic Malibu date night

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictures emerge from romantic Malibu date night

  • April 20, 2026 19:03

Just in

21-4
FIA releases statement after fatal incident at South American rally
21-4
Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover
21-4
FIA rolls out changes to F1 rules ahead of Miami GP
21-4
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan
20-4
Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Pato O'Ward quits F1 dream with savage exit statement McLaren

Pato O'Ward quits F1 dream with savage exit statement

1 hour ago
FIA releases statement after fatal incident at South American rally FIA

FIA releases statement after fatal incident at South American rally

Yesterday 23:00
Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover

Yesterday 21:00
FIA rolls out changes to F1 rules ahead of Miami GP Latest F1 News

FIA rolls out changes to F1 rules ahead of Miami GP

Yesterday 19:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x