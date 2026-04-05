Lewis Hamilton reveals why he was absent from Ferrari meetings

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has suggested why he was not present at certain Ferrari F1 meetings last year.

Ferrari had poor car performance in 2025, with Hamilton only able to finish sixth in the drivers' championship in his first season at Ferrari.

The seven-time champion didn't even claim a grand prix podium in 2025, a hoodoo that he has banished already in 2026 with a third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Article continues under video

Ferrari have had a much-improved start to the season, with their SF-26 seemingly the second-fastest car on the F1 2026 grid.

The team are now looking to bring upgrades to the car and power unit in order to start closing the gap to the dominant Mercedes outfit and give Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a car capable of winning races.

"Last year we couldn’t do that because there was no point going and having those meetings for the car we were in. But, at least we got to have those in plan for this year."

READ MORE: 'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

Will Ferrari launch a challenge for the title in 2026?

While Mercedes are clearly the fastest team in the early forays of the new regulations, they have only managed to pull out a 45-point gap to Ferrari in the constructors' championship heading into the five-week break in the season.

And two FIA rulings could be set to rock the Brackley-based outfit's performance in the next few months too.

They are having to change their power unit by June 1 because of a geometric compression ratio trick which has been outlawed in the sporting regulations, and this could be worth up to 0.3 seconds per lap.

On top of this, their rival power unit manufacturers - including Ferrari - could get the chance to bring upgrades to their power units via the new Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO), which was put in place at the start of the season as a safety net for struggling manufacturers.

There are three periods in which changes can be made, after races six, 12 and 18, but only if certain criteria are met.

All of this could lead Ferrari to be able to get closer to Mercedes' performance levels by mid-June, although a fight for either championship would likely be a stretch.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP

Related