FIA release statement over F1 2026 regulations after shocking Japanese GP crash
FIA release statement over F1 2026 regulations after shocking Japanese GP crash
This F1 star was seen limping away after a crash in Japan
F1's governing body, the FIA, have released a statement revealing their decision to call a meeting over the controversial F1 2026 regulations following a scary crash.
At last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, F1 star Ollie Bearman suffered a terrifying incident at the Suzuka International Circuit.
When competing in Sunday's race for American team Haas, Bearman was travelling at around 186 mph, with the Alpine of Franco Colapinto just ahead of him.
That wouldn't have been an issue in any other year of the sport, as Colapinto would have been doing a similar speed. However, as a result of the new power unit regulations, the Alpine was harvesting energy coming up to the corner, reducing his speed.
That meant Bearman, who was not harvesting, was suddenly going what Colapinto later estimated to be 31mph faster than the Alpine into Spoon corner, forcing him to take emergency avoiding action onto the grass.
F1 star 'warned' FIA 2026 rules would cause accidents
Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Carlos Sainz appeared furiously frustrated when talking about the incident after the race, claiming the drivers had been warning F1 and the FIA about exactly this sort of dangerous incident.
"Here we were lucky there was an escape road," said the Williams driver.
"Now imagine going to Baku or going to Singapore or going to Vegas and having this kind of closing speeds and crashes next to the walls. We, as the GPDA, we've warned the FIA these accidents are going to happen a lot with this set of regulations, and we need to change something soon if we don't want them to happen.
"It was 50G I heard, which is higher than my crash in Russia in 2015, I was 46G. Just imagine what kind of crash you could have in Vegas, Baku, etc. I hope it serves as an example and the [FIA and FOM] listen to the drivers and not so much to the teams and people that said the racing was OK, because the racing is not OK."
FIA release statement after Japanese GP incident
The FIA statement released after Sunday's crash read: "Following the accident involving Oliver Bearman at the Japanese Grand Prix and the contribution of high closing speeds in the accident, the FIA would like to provide the following clarifications.
"Since their introduction, the 2026 regulations have been the subject of ongoing discussions between the FIA, Teams, Power Unit Manufacturers, Drivers and FOM. By design, these regulations include a number of adjustable parameters, particularly in relation to energy management, which allow for optimisation based on real-world data.
"It has been the consistent position of all stakeholders that a structured review would take place after the opening phase of the season, to allow for sufficient data to be gathered and analysed. A number of meetings are therefore scheduled in April to assess the operation of the new regulations and to determine whether any refinements are required.
"Any potential adjustments, particularly those related to energy management, require careful simulation and detailed analysis. The FIA will continue to work in close and constructive collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome for the sport and safety will always remain a core element of the FIA's mission. At this stage, any speculation regarding the nature of potential changes would be premature. Further updates will be communicated in due course."
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