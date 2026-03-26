This F1 team could be forced to wait a YEAR for a new boss

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As speculation that Jonathan Wheatley could be heading to Aston Martin continues to swirl, the reported duration of his gardening leave has surfaced as a potential obstacle to any immediate move.

Audi confirmed Wheatley’s departure from the team last week, citing 'personal reasons', after just two races with the newly restructured outfit.

His exit followed earlier reports suggesting that Adrian Newey’s position at Aston Martin could shift, with a greater emphasis on car development rather than team principal responsibilities. This in turn led to claims that Wheatley was being considered for a senior leadership role within the team.

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Team owner Lawrence Stroll subsequently released a statement that contradicted the F1 rumour mill, which read: "As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR’s Managing Technical Partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

"We do things differently here, and while we don’t currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere – it is by design.

"We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation."

Despite Stroll Sr's statement, speculation regarding Wheatley's future runs amuck; but let's indulge the rumours for a second. If he were to move to Aston Martin, when would he be permitted to do so?

How long is Wheatley's gardening leave?

According to Planet F1, Wheatley could be forced to serve a period of gardening leave - the period in which an individual may not work for a rival team to ensure that no vital secrets are passed on - that could last a year.

They report that their sources suggest 'Wheatley is likely facing at least one year of gardening leave' which could, however, be 'expedited' by specific circumstances.

This could depend on the 'finances' of any offer with Aston Martin and the 'strength of the relationship between the negotiating parties'. They therefore suggest that, even if a deal has already been struck between Wheatley and Aston Martin, it will not be known about until 'closer to the end of his gardening leave period'.

Why did Wheatley leave Audi?

For many, Wheatley's Audi exit came as a tremendous shock. Was not this the very man who vowed to see the team become world champions?

While 'personal reasons' was the official line in the press release, recent reports have surfaced concerning the head of the Audi project Mattia Binotto - who will take on the duties of team principal following his former colleague's departure.

Reports in the German media suggest that 'clashes between Binotto and Wheatley' were the impetus for the latter's departure. They also add that there was a disconnect between the two parties, leading CEO Gernot Dollner to start questioning the dual-leadership position of the pair.

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