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Ollie Bearman faces down Godzilla

Godzilla x F1 - Meet the coolest Japanese GP livery ever

Ollie Bearman faces down Godzilla — Photo: © IMAGO

Godzilla x F1 - Meet the coolest Japanese GP livery ever

Haas have had a great start to 2026

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The Haas F1 Team has officially revealed an incredible new livery ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The American team has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026 campaign, with Ollie Bearman securing a top-five result at the most recent race in China.

They currently hold an impressive fourth place in the 2026 constructors’ championship, with 17 points across the opening two race weekends.

They head to the Japanese GP this weekend hoping to impress due to their new partnership with Japanese car manufacturer Toyota, and they will look a little different too.

Haas announced last week a new season-long partnership with TOHO, the iconic Japanese entertainment studio and home of the Godzilla franchise. Ahead of the release of Godzilla Minus Zero in November, Haas will run a number of different liveries featuring TOHO branding throughout the year.

The first of those will come this weekend, with the unveiling of a special edition car livery for the race taking place on Tuesday in Tokyo, where fans were left stunned by the new paint job.

Suzuka sees new liveries

The Suzuka International Circuit is no stranger to stunning, one-off liveries. Red Bull have in the past shown off an all-white look at the track, while Racing Bulls have done similar.

This year, alongside Haas, Racing Bulls are once again pulling out a special Japanese flag-inspired livery for the race weekend, despite the fact that they no longer use a Honda power unit.

Mercedes are also trialling a new livery this weekend, following the drop of some wolf-based merchandise last week, they will have a pair of wolf eyes on their front wing in a scary looking paint job.

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F1 Haas Japanese Grand Prix

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