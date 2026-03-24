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Max Verstappen has endured a difficult opening to the 2026 season, with some jokingly suggesting he may have inherited a “curse” after taking over a number previously associated with Daniel Ricciardo.

The reigning champion has collected just eight points from the first two race weekends and also missed out on success during his recent outing at the NLS2.

Verstappen made his debut at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a GT3 car, using the event as preparation for the demanding Nürburgring 24 Hours, which takes place later this year.

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But despite him and his team taking a stunning pole position-race victory double on track, they were later disqualified for exceeding the maximum tyre allowance.

It means that Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon were stripped of their victory, and it was instead handed to the No.99 Rowe Racing BMW duo of Dan Harper and Jordan Pepper.

And what race number was Ricciardo using? That's right, Verstappen new number three.

Why is Verstappen number three in 2026?

In F1 and GT racing this year so far, Verstappen has been using the car number three. Verstappen had to change his number after the 2025 season, following his defeat in the championship which meant that he could no longer use the number one.

But rather than going back to the old 33 that he used in his early days in F1, Verstappen opted for three.

He revealed at the end of last year that this was because it looked 'prettier' than two threes, while also revealing that he wanted the three before becoming world champion, but that Ricciardo had ownership of that number.

Verstappen's former team-mate Ricciardo retired in 2024, leaving the number three clear for the Dutchman to take.

"My favourite number has always been three, besides one," Verstappen said in December. "Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

Verstappen will be hoping that the 'Ricciardo curse' lifts soon, as it did for Ricciardo himself in 2014, going on to claim three race victories and finish third in the drivers' championship with the number three.

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