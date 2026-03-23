Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spotted together again ahead of Japanese GP

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Lewis Hamilton has once again been seen alongside Kim Kardashian, adding further fuel to ongoing speculation about a possible relationship as the Japanese Grand Prix approaches.

The pair first drew widespread attention earlier this year when they were spotted sitting together at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, following several previous public appearances.

Talk of a romance began circulating back in January after reports claimed Hamilton had arranged a private getaway to an Oxfordshire manor, where he was said to have spent a weekend with Kardashian at an exclusive country retreat.

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The couple then took their private date up a notch with a trip to Paris and even as Hamilton's F1 2026 campaign has gotten underway, the Ferrari star has continued to be spotted with Kim.

First they were snapped by paparazzi enjoying some alone time in Arizona and now, they have been spotted together once more with an entourage in the streets of Tokyo, just days before Hamilton's F1 duties resume at Suzuka for the Japanese GP.

Will Kim Kardashian make F1 paddock debut in 2026?

Since his move to the Scuderia he has failed to win a full-length race, but the 41-year-old did show signs of a turnaround in performance when he finally returned to a grand prix podium in Shanghai last time out.

After F1 moved to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April, the next two races on the calendar are the Japanese GP next weekend and the Miami GP at the start of May.

And there is a slim chance that Kim could be making her F1 paddock debut as Hamilton's 'date'.

The US superstar was spotted with Hamilton in what appeared to be the Harajuku/Omotesando area in Tokyo this week, just days before the F1 legend will travel to Suzuka International Circuit for the third round of the championship.

In a video posted to social media platform 'X', Lewis and Kim could be seen strolling the streets of Tokyo, with further images emerging on the social platform that clearly showed the couple enjoying a trip away together.

Fans will have to wait until next weekend however to see if Kim opts to make an appearance in the Ferrari garage.

When is the next F1 race?

After a fast turnaround between the 2026 season opener and the second round, fans and drivers can breathe easy for a moment given that there is now a week off until the third race weekend of the championship.

The next grand prix is not until Sunday, March 29 in Suzuka as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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