Aston Martin slammed over Honda issues as blame game takes new turn
Aston Martin slammed over Honda issues as blame game takes new turn
Why Aston Martin's crisis isn't entirely Honda's fault
Aston Martin’s senior leadership has come under heavy criticism for the team’s difficult start to 2026, with some voices instead shifting focus away from Honda.
The Japanese manufacturer has taken much of the blame for the team’s lack of performance, particularly with reliability concerns — including severe vibrations from the power unit that have made it difficult for drivers to complete full race distances.
However, during the Australian Grand Prix, Adrian Newey offered a candid assessment of the situation, shedding light on the deeper issues within the project and how the partnership with Honda has contributed to the struggles.
When asked if Aston Martin were aware of the level of inexperience at Honda, he replied: "No, we weren't. We only really became aware of it kind of November of last year when we - Lawrence [Stroll], Andy Cowell and myself - went to Tokyo to discuss as rumours starting to suggest that their original target power they wouldn't achieve for race one.
"Out of that came the fact that many of the original workforce had not returned when they restarted."
Newey excuses not met favourably
Now, writing for Autosport Web Japan, Andrew Garrison — described as 'beloved veteran in the motorsport world' — has scolded team principal Newey and chief strategy officer Andy Cowell.
He wrote: "What is most baffling about this whole affair is Newey’s ‘revelation’ that ‘it was not until last November that he became aware that many of the original staff had not returned when Honda began operations’.
"However, it is simply inconceivable that Lawrence Stroll (team owner) and Andy Cowell (Chief Strategy Officer) were unaware of the true state of affairs at Honda. Were Cowell and Aston Martin’s senior engineers not visiting HRC Sakura every month?
"If it took them 18 months to realise the facts, they should all be sacked. But, of course, in reality, Cowell and his team were fully aware of exactly what was going on."
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