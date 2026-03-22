Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks

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Lewis Hamilton and John Elkann have appeared together in public for the first time in months, following the Ferrari chief’s outspoken criticism of his drivers.

Elkann had previously sparked controversy by urging Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc to “talk less” and concentrate on their performances, after a difficult campaign that he did not attribute to issues with the team or car.

At the time, Hamilton chose not to escalate the situation, instead insisting that he maintains a strong and positive relationship with Elkann despite the remarks.

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Now it appears, Hamilton and Elkann have put the past behind them as they reunited for the opening of the Ferrari Style store in Mayfair, London. Here, it seems Elkann did not mind that Hamilton wasn't entirely focused on racing and instead praised the 41-year-old.

In a rather awkward speech, in which a drop of silence passed between the pair as Elkann was draped in Ferrari sweater like a New England college student, the Ferrari president said: "'[Ferrari Style] unifies the United Kingdom and Ferrari, so being here with you [Lewis] makes it really special."

What was the Ferrari Style event?

Ferrari Style itself is a luxury high-end brand, gradually establishing itself as a fashion house in its own right and was launched in 2021 under Rocco Iannone, Ferrari Lifestyle’s creative director.

The store is Ferrari's first lifestyle flagship outside of Italy, boasting Iannone's ready-to-wear collection and luxury products, rather than the racing team's merchandise.

Ferrari's store is housed in the former De Beers London jewellery store and is comprised of three floors, nestling in a prestigious neighbourhood which also includes Cartier, Prada and Tiffany & Co stores. The interior is influenced by Ferrari's Maranello factory and car design is also at the heart of their products.

Stationery sets are made using upcycled leather from the car interiors and there's even a nod to founder Enzo Ferrari in the purple ink of the Montblanc pens, his favourite colour apparently.

Hamilton himself wore an all black custom Ferrari Style ensemble to the opening, punctuated by a Prancing Horse broach on the lapel of his jacket.

The seven-time champion shared a series of snaps from the event to his social media page, and wrote: "Congrats to Rocco Iannone everyone involved in the opening. Great night, great vibe."

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