Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll breaks silence over team principal change

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Lawrence Stroll, Canadian billionaire and owner of the Aston Martin F1 team has released a statement as rumours swirl over a change in leadership.

Stroll gave an official statement via Aston Martin earlier this week, addressing the position and future of F1 design genius Adrian Newey, who is rumoured to be stepping down from his role as team principal.

Newey's role at the squad is reportedly set to return to purely a technical position after news broke that Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley would be leaving the team with immediate effect.

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Just two races into Audi's F1 tenure, Wheatley has been confirmed to be leaving the team due to 'personal reasons', despite heading up the German giant's takeover of the outfit previously known as Sauber.

Confirmation of his exit comes following reports on Thursday, March 19 that Newey was set to step down from the role of team principal to focus on his technical responsibilities at Aston Martin, with Wheatley lined up to replace him.

A disastrous start to Aston Martin's new works partnership with Honda has meant they are the only team who have failed to complete a single full-length grand prix.

What's more is that next weekend's Japanese GP marks the home race for the power unit providers, with a crisis meeting of sorts expected between Honda and the Aston Martin F1 team.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

Stroll moves to settle Aston Martin rumours

As reports of Aston Martin's leadership reshuffle continue to swirl, F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll moved to personally respond to the rumour mill, immediately after Wheatley's Audi exit was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The statement from Stroll released just minutes after the official news from Audi read: "With the current speculation surrounding Adrian Newey’s role in our team, I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

"As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR’s Managing Technical Partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

"We do things differently here, and while we don't currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere - it is by design.

"As the most successful engineer ​in the history of the sport, Adrian's primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels. He is supported by a highly skilled Senior Leadership Team to deliver on all aspects of the business, both at the Campus and trackside.

“We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

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