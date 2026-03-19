American F1 team Haas to run epic 'Godzilla' car livery at Japanese Grand Prix
American F1 team Haas to run epic 'Godzilla' car livery at Japanese Grand Prix
Haas have changed up their car design for Japan
One Formula 1 team has confirmed it will run a special livery at the Japanese Grand Prix following the announcement of a new collaboration inspired by the iconic home of Godzilla.
The third round of the 2026 season is set to take place later this month at the legendary Suzuka Circuit, where teams will look to build momentum in the early stages of the campaign.
Haas F1 Team will be one of the outfits aiming to make a strong impression in Japan, particularly given their ties with Toyota, having enjoyed an encouraging start to the season under the new regulations.
Haas are currently sat up in fourth in the constructors' championship, ahead of Red Bull, after the first two grands prix weekends of the season have yielded two top-10 finishes for Ollie Bearman.
The young Brit is currently above both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship after a fifth-place finish in China backed up his seventh-place finish in Australia.
The first of those will come at the Japanese GP, with the unveiling of a special edition car livery for the race taking place in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, on March 24.
Ocon struggles at Haas
In stark contrast to his young team-mate Bearman, Esteban Ocon has failed to capitalise on two weekends in which Haas have looked to have a fast car.
Ocon is yet to score a point in the 2026 F1 season, and fell to a dismal 14th in China, despite the fact only 15 cars finished the race.
This poor start to the season has come following a 2025 season in which he finished behind his rookie team-mate in the drivers' championship in his first season since leaving Alpine for Haas.
Ocon's team boss Ayao Komatsu said ahead of the 2026 season that 'nobody is satisfied' by Ocon's 2025 performance, and that he needed to improve in 2026, with his contract with the team currently set to expire at the end of the year.
Time will tell as to whether Ocon can compete up against Bearman as the season progresses, with it set to be a big season for both drivers' futures.
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