Inside F1’s $3.75m VIP pass and the ultimate season ticket experience

The 2026 season is one not to be missed

Change your timezone:

Got a spare $3.75 million lying around? That’s the staggering price tag for Formula 1’s ultra-exclusive, all-access VIP season package.

The 2026 campaign was originally scheduled to match the longest season in F1 history, but the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix means the calendar now features 22 race weekends.

Those events still span five continents and 19 countries, making it a truly global tour — with six sprint race weekends also included across what remains a packed and demanding schedule.

Article continues under video

And as F1's newest era gets underway following an overhaul of the regulations, there is a way for avid F1 fans to be able to receive VIP hospitality at all 22 race weekends, including luxury resort stays and access to every F1 session throughout the year.

But the 'ultimate experience' costs the best part of £3million!

Formula Escapes are offering the VIP season ticket in partnership with F1, and have revealed that the season pass includes private jet travel as well as pitlane walks at race weekends.

Are there reductions in F1 season ticket prices amid the race cancellations?

These ultimate experiences for F1 fans on the Formula Escapes website are still advertising 24 race weekends and 24 destinations, with no sign of a discounted rate amid the announcement that Bahrain and Saudi Arabia would no longer be on the 2026 calendar.

GPFans have contacted the sport experiences brand to ask whether the season ticket prices will be reduced following these announcements.

Nonetheless, the 2026 season has already proved that it's going to offer up some exciting racing for F1 fans, with the number of overtakes at both the Australian and Chinese GPs far outnumbering the overtakes we saw in the 2025 editions of both of those events.

What's more, we look set to see a thrilling championship battle between the two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with the Brackley outfit having started the season off so strongly.

Related