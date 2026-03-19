Miami Grand Prix could get ‘Taylor Swift effect’ with Kim Kardashian presence
Miami Grand Prix could get ‘Taylor Swift effect’ with Kim Kardashian presence
The reality TV megastar is reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton
The idea of Kim Kardashian attending the Miami Grand Prix feels like a perfect match for Formula 1’s growing celebrity appeal.
The 45-year-old global superstar and founder of Skims — boasting over 350 million Instagram followers — could bring a whole new level of mainstream attention to the sport, in a way similar to the surge seen around Taylor Swift in other areas of entertainment.
With the race set for Sunday, May 3 in Florida as the fourth round of the 2026 season, the spotlight on the F1 paddock is already intensifying — and a potential Kardashian appearance would only amplify that buzz even further.
The budding ‘romance’ between Kardashian and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton appears to be legit, and now we await Kardashian’s first appearance in the Ferrari garage.
Earlier this week the 41-year-old Hamilton appeared to ‘hard launch’ the relationship by dropping a heart eyes emoji on an Instagram post of Kim wearing a golden Gucci gown. That came after several reported meetings and massive global media speculation.
The insane power of 'Hamildashian'
There are other potential winners here -Hamilton just made an Oscar-winning movie with Apple, which just happens to be starting a $750million five-year run broadcasting F1 races in the US. What better way to get an early-season numbers boost?
The Taylor Swift effect so big for NFL
The clear comparison here is of course Swift, whose romance with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has generated an estimated $1billion in brand value since the pair coupled up in 2023. Oh and by the way, it also added 30percent to the Chiefs’ ever-growing fanbase.
It is not difficult to imagine similar growth for F1 and its associated entities should Kardashian become a regular fixture at races, and Michael McCarthy - senior and respected reporter for leading sports business outlet Front Office Sports - believes it is in play.
He told GPFans: “ Kim could do what Taylor Swift did for the NFL. Attract new fans and take it to a higher level.”
Why Miami makes so much sense
While there was significant speculation that Kardashian would make her debut supporting Hamilton at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, McCarthy believes that Miami is a much more likely landing spot for the world premiere of ‘Hamildashian’.
“Miami would be the perfect spot for Kim to make her debut. Its become such a bustling market across all sports. Kim would add Hollywood glamor to the sizzling East Coast hotspot.”
The Apple factor here should not be forgotten, the tech giant is relatively new when it comes to broadcasting live sports, save for that massive deal it signed with the Lionel Messi-powered MLS. So far the results have been short of spectacular.
McCarthy admitted: “I think Apple needs to do a better at letting customers when and where its showing live sporting events. The production value and quality are there. It needs more awareness among sports fans.”
If awareness is what Apple needs (and it is something F1 would never turn down) there can be no better way. Bringing the sport to an even bigger, even more casual audience.
The purists may hate it, but this is F1 in 2026 and Drive to Survive was just the beginning. Circle May 3 on your calendars, and pass the popcorn…
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