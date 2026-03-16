F1 movie wins an Oscar...and Lewis Hamilton receives a mention

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Lewis Hamilton received a shout out at the 98th Academy Awards, after the F1 movie picked up an Oscar.

Hamilton received a production credit for last year's hit movie, which became Brad Pitt's highest grossing movie of his career.

The movie has picked up several awards during awards season, but Sunday saw the best of all, with a win at the 98th Academy Awards, picking up the Oscar for Best Sound.

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And upon receiving the award, American sound engineer Juan Peralta listed Hamilton among some of the film's biggest contributors during his acceptance speech, thanking the seven-time world champion.

"Thank you to the Academy," Peralta said in his speech. "I want to thank Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1, and everyone at Apple for supporting such a fun cinematic experience."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery in Shanghai

What was Hamilton's role in the F1 movie?

It was revealed during the production process that Hamilton played a key role in 'calling BS' when filming was taking place, highlighting ways in which the production team could ensure an accurate and believable depiction of life as an F1 driver through the picture.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer expanded on Hamilton's role back in 2024, saying: "The level of specifics that he [Hamilton] gave us, like in Silverstone in Turn 3 you're in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear.

"So it's that kind of thing that he's bringing to the movie, and he said... when he finishes a race, especially like Singapore, where it's very hot, he can barely get out of the car, they lose 10 pounds... and it's not only him, it's all of them.

"They're just completely exhausted [and] we're going to show what it takes to be an F1 driver."

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